Brush fire grows to 200 acres in Agua Dulce area

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm brush fire burning in the Agua Dulce area that has grown to about 200 acres and has prompted evacuations, officials said.

The so-called Stone Fire was reported at 12:29 p.m. in the 35000 block of Anthony Road, according to Joey Marron with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, KTLA reported.

Structures are threatened. Evacuation orders are in effect along Anthony Road, north of Sierra Highway, officials stated. Anthony Road remains closed as the firefight continues.

Several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are making water drops on the blaze, Fire Inspector Dave Michael told KTLA.

“We are in offensive mode,” he said.

The inspector added that the blaze is not being driven by winds, but appears to be a topography- and fuel-driven fire. Heavy and dry brush are burning rapidly uphill. Winds in the area appear to be heading north and away from homes in the area, but that could change, Michael said.

Temperatures in the area hit 97 degrees in the area early in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of 20 mph were blowing in a westerly direction, with relative humidity at 11 percent.

Forecasts in the area called for highs of almost 100 degrees on Monday, and gusts of winds are expected to top out at 25 mph, according to the weather service. Humidity is expected to remain low, but rise gradually.

At 1 pm, Acton reporting 97 degrees and RH 11% with west winds gusting 20 mph. #StoneFire #LAWeather #LAheat #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 4, 2018

Some 240 fire personnel are on scene. Multiple helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, and a fixed-wing aircraft was requested, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.