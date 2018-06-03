Suspect in custody after shots fired downtown near Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon

SAN DIEGO– Police confirmed there was a gunman in downtown San Diego Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. near First Avenue and C Street.

The shooting disrupted the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon and runners were rerouted.

A matinee showing of Les Miserables will go on as scheduled at 1 p.m.

San Diego Police Department say a woman was firing rounds and holding a gun to her mouth on the eighth floor of the Civic Center parking garage.

An officer was transported to a hospital after he accidentally shot himself, police confirm.

Police say the woman was taken into custody and that the scene was fully contained around noon.

This is a developing story.