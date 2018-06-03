Sections of Interstate 5 scheduled to close overnight

SAN DIEGO — Starting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening, all southbound Interstate 5 lanes in the University City and La Jolla areas will shut down while construction crews build a column in the center divider for the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

On-ramps from Genesee Avenue, La Jolla Village Drive and Nobel Drive will re-open at 5 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. Motorists heading south on I-5 will be detoured via Interstate 805 during the overnight closures.

Heavy equipment will move across the freeway during the closures. Crews have begun drilling a 8.5-foot diameter hole in the center divider.

Large cranes will hoist a 155-foot-long rebar cage from the freeway and settle it into the bored hole. Once the cage is settled into the hole, more than 30 trucks will pour concrete for the column.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend Blue Line Trolley service 11 miles north from the Old Town Transit Center to the University City community. Service is expected to begin fall 2021.