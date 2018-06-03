Police: Marathon shooting suspect likely tied to earlier kidnapping

SAN DIEGO — The woman arrested after being spotted waving a handgun near the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Sunday morning may have also been connected to a Chula Vista kidnapping attempt, police believe.

Around 10:50 a.m., a man contacted the Chula Vista Police Department saying he was kidnapped at gunpoint, bound and gagged.

Chula Vista Police Lt. Dan Peak told FOX 5 that the victim said a woman he briefly dated hit him over the head and tried to suffocate him at an apartment on East Eighth Street, before tying him up and leaving, saying she was headed to Ocean Beach.

The victim was able to escape and call for help, according to the San Diego Police Department, and CVPD contacted San Diego officers to make them aware of the situation.

The victim’s description of the kidnapper matches the description of the woman who was eventually arrested downtown, and police say they believe the incidents are related.

It was unknown if the kidnapping victim was seriously injured, according to SDPD, and he is still working with police in Chula Vista to provide more information about the suspect.