North County woman killed by suspected drunk driver

ESCONDIDO — An allegedly-drunk driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Escondido early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.

Paramedics took a 32-year-old woman to Palomar Hospital with two broken femurs, as well as multiple internal and head injuries, Kearney said. She later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police a Ford Ranger had been traveling west on Washington Avenue while the woman and a male companion were crossing the street. The driver of the ranger swerved to avoid the man and instead struck the female victim, witnesses said.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Joel Francisco Juan, was arrested and taken to Vista Detention Center on suspicion of felony drunken driving and gross vehicular manslaughter, Kearney said.