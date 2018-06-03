Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in two-vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO — A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The crash occurred at 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Market Street at the 805 Freeway, said San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

A 42-year-old man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Market Street, in the No. 1 lane, as a 25-year-old man in the Kia was on the northbound 805 offramp, Heims said.

“The Optima turned into the No. 1 lane of eastbound Market Street,” he said. “The motorcyclist tried to stop and couldn’t. He laid the motorcycle down and slid into the Optima.”

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital with head and facial injuries. Alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the crash.