Evacuations lifted for some Laguna Beach residents

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Some residents in Laguna Beach remained under mandatory evacuation orders Sunday due to the Aliso fire, authorities said.
Around 2,000 homes were evacuated Saturday evening when the blaze sparked in Laguna Hills grew to more than 250 acres.
The City of Laguna Beach tweeted “Evacuation orders remain in place for most of Laguna Beach. Some residents allowed back in their homes” Sunday morning.
Evacuation orders were lifted for those who resides on the ocean side of Alta Laguna Blvd and remained in place for those residing on the Canyon side, said Laguna Beach police.
Orange County Fire Authority also confirmed that around 400 firefighters and air forces were actively working to contain the 200 acre fire. The fire remains 0% contained.