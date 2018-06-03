× Brush fire breaks out near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are responding to a growing brush fire off Interstate 8 near San Diego State University late Saturday afternoon.

San Diego Fire Department told FOX 5 that four acres are burning and multiple spot fires have broken out near Del Cerro Boulevard.

No structures are currently threatened, according to SDFD.

Fire crews have shut down Adobe Falls Road and portions of I-8 in the area.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.