SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire announced that a brush fire in Rancho San Diego grew to about 10 acres Sunday evening.

The fire broke out near the intersection of Greenwick Road and Brabham Street around 6 p.m.

Cal Fire crews were working together with San Miguel Fire-Rescue to battle the flames, and Cal Fire announced that the forward rate of spread had been stopped around 7:30 p.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.