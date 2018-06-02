1.5K residents evacuated in Laguna Hills brush fire

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Firefighters say that a blaze in Laguna Hills has grown to about 200 acres Saturday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of 1500 residents.

Air and ground units from Orange County Fire Authority, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County Parks and Cal Fire are fighting the blaze. 275 firefighters are on-scene, according to OCFA.

Authorities have dubbed the blaze the Aliso Fire. No injuries or property damage has been reported as of 4 p.m.

