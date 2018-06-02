Uber driver attempts to follow carjacking suspect

SAN DIEGO– A carjacking suspect threatened a man with a handgun Saturday morning in Linda Vista, said police.

A 28-year-old victim stopped at a traffic signal in his 2000 Mercedes around 2:30 a.m. He was approached by a man carrying a black semi-automatic handgun who demanded he vacate the vehicle.

Police say after the victim complied, the suspect got into the Mercedes and fled the scene.

The vehicle was followed by an Uber driver who was unable to keep up with the stolen car.

San Diego police officers found the car unoccupied near the scene.

The suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male, in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie.