Man waving airsoft gun, Russian flag arrested in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man after receiving calls from neighbors about him shouting obscenities and brandishing a realistic-looking rifle and a Russian flag outside his San Carlos home Saturday evening.

San Diego Police told FOX 5 they received the call around 6:30 p.m. and arrived to find the man with gun and flag in hand on the 7400 block of Rodel Court. Police eventually determined the rifle was an airsoft pellet gun, and took the man in for a mental health evaluation.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that officers took a cautious tack in taking the man into custody — waiting a few blocks away while a police helicopter circled the area, then reaching him by phone and telling him to put the rifle away in his garage.

After a brief standoff — and, apparently, some rude gestures from the man — the airgun was put away in the garage and the man was handcuffed by officers.