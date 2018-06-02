Man stabs neighbor in the back with ice pick

SAN DIEGO — A 40-year-old man was stabbed Saturday by a neighbor wielding an ice pick in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego, authorities said.

The attack was reported at 4:43 p.m. at 288 47th Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

“Two neighbors got into a verbal argument,” Heims said. The argument led one neighbor to stab the other.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in the back five times with an ice pick,” the officer said. “The suspect fled the scene.”

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed life- threatening, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a white and blue hat, he said.