× Here comes the sun: Expect warm weather this week

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego region is expected to see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs were predicted to be in the 70s for coastal areas through Friday, forecasters said. Inland areas can expect temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

Meanwhile, desert regions are facing an excessive heat warning on Sunday and Monday, with triple-digit temperatures forecast in the Borrego Springs area.

Temperatures were expected to be in the 50s throughout the region overnight and into the morning for most of the week, with patchy fog expected along the coast before noon Sunday and Monday, and then again Thursday and Friday.