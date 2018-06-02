Crews contain East County brush fire

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Saturday managed to halt the spread of a brush fire in the Rancho San Diego area before it could damage any buildings.

Flames were reported at 4:09 p.m. in an open area north of an apartment complex near the intersection of Jamacha Road and Fury Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The blaze spread to two acres, but fire crews were able to stop it by about 4:50 p.m., according to San Miguel Fire Protection District Deputy Chief James Marugg.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for several hours to completely knock down the blaze and mop up any remaining hot spots, Marugg said.

No one was injured by the fire, he said.