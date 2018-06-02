× Ceremony marks Battle of Midway anniversary in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy hosted an invite-only ceremony to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Midway Saturday evening, and FOX 5 was aboard the USS Midway Museum to capture the special occasion.

Veterans, families and community leaders gathered on the deck of the Midway in remembrance of those who passed in the pivotal WWII battle.

The event featured a flyover by the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, musical performances and addresses from VIPs.