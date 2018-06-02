Armed robbery suspect takes cash, cigarettes from Chevron station

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An armed robbery suspect took off with cash and cigarettes from a Chevron in National City before he fled on foot Saturday morning, said police.

The armed robbery took place in the 3500 block of National Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police say a man began tampering with cleaning supplies located at the cashier booth when he was confronted by a Chevron attendant. The suspect produced what was described as a small, semi-automatic handgun and escorted the attendant back to the cash register. The suspect demanded cash when the victim surrendered and dispensed an unspecified amount of cash.

The suspect took the cash and cigarettes before he fled on foot headed to the west and then to the north.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 150-170 pounds and an age range of 35-40. He was described as wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans and only spoke Spanish.

No one was hurt in the incident.