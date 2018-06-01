Young brothers memorize Padres numbers, stats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres have one of the youngest ball clubs in Major League Baseball, making it tough to keep track of all the players coming and going. But for brothers Kyson and Kameron Brummer, they have no problem keeping up.

The two say they love Padres baseball.

"Hunter Renfroe, Travis Jankowski, Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer, Freddy Galvis and everybody," Kyson said.

Their love for the big league ball club extends beyond the ballpark. The brothers have each memorized the entire roster and put their own twist on player walk-ups.

"Who is No. 41?" "Robbie Erlin," Kyson responds.

In his best announcing voice, 4-year-old Kameron isn't stumped by new players or those with difficult last names.

"No. 55, Matt Strahm. No. 0, Raffy Lopez. No. 30, Eric Hosmer," Kameron said.

Their mom and dad, five-year season ticket holders, say retaining all the information comes easily to the two because they live and breath baseball.

"They have to watch every game," Randy Brummer said. "Even in the morning, they don't watch cartoons. They want to watch the replay of the Padres game or they want to watch MLB Network or anything baseball-related."

When it comes to Padres names, they've definitely got their favorites.

"No. 7, Manuel Margot. No. 4, Wil Myers," Kameron said.

Older brother Kyson is the statistician. He can tell you which Padres player leads the team in home runs, RBI and stolen bases. He even knows a thing or two about rookie pitcher Adam Cimber.

"He's the first person to wear No. 90 in the big leagues," Kyson said.

Though they never saw him play, the Brummer brothers also know of Mr. Padre.

"No. 19, Tony Gwynn," they both answered.

Like any life-long Padres fans, they've got plenty of jokes to go around.

"Why did the police officers go to the baseball game? Because Manuel Margot was stealing a base, but now it's Travis Jankowski because he has the most stolen bases," said Kyson.

The Brummer brothers are also the face of the Padres Compadres Kids program.