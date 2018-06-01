Woman struck by train in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO– An Amtrak train struck a woman Friday morning in Mission Hills, police said.

Few details of the crash were immediately available, but it was reported just after 6 a.m. on the tracks near 2100 Hancock Street between Interstate 5 and Pacific Highway, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said. There was no immediate information regarding injuries.

The victim was a woman whose age and identity was not immediately known, Bourasa said. She was standing “on or near the tracks” when she was struck by the Amtrak Surfliner train.

The North County Transit District said that Coaster and Amtrak trains were unable to pass through the area because of the police activity.

“Coaster and Amtrak passengers please utilize San Diego Trolley to get between Old Town and Santa Fe Depot Stations,” the NCTD tweeted a little after 6 a.m. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Bourasa said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department would investigate the crash.