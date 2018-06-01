Police make an arrest in attempted kidnapping of teenage girl

SAN DIEGO– San Diego Police arrested the man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old girl Tuesday as she was walking home from school in San Diego’s Ocean Crest neighborhood.

The teenage girl was walking home from Montgomery Middle School on Otay Mesa street when a man grabbed her by the arm and made a failed attempt to pull her into his van.

The would-be abductor, who was driving a black Mercedes-Benz van, was described as a man in his 50s or early 60s with a full beard and a raspy voice. He was wearing gray pants, a grayish-green polo shirt and glasses, police said.

Police arrested 50-year-old Jose Plascencia Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. He was located in the 600 block of Dennery Road.

Officers arrested Plascencia Thursday morning on suspicion of felony attempted kidnapping and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, Leos said. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail a little after noon Thursday.

Jail records showed Plascencia was being held Friday morning in lieu of $220,000 bail on suspicion of felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor counts of annoying a child and sexual battery.