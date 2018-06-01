× Police arrest man suspected of exposing himself to middle school girl

SAN DIEGO — Police say they’ve arrested a man accused of chasing down a girl on her way to school, grabbing her and exposing himself to her in Bay Terraces this morning.

The San Diego Unified School District Police Department announced the arrest Friday afternoon, adding that the 26-year-old is being booked into county jail on sexual battery, indecent exposure, false imprisonment, and annoying or molesting a child charges.

The student said she had been walking to Bell Middle School when the man started chasing her around 7:30 Friday morning. After the man grabbed her and exposed himself, she was able to break free and run to campus. School officials immediately got in touch with police.

District police said they eventually located the man at a nearby fast-food restaurant. They took him into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

“This arrest is the result of the outstanding police work by Chief Mike Marquez and the entire School Police force. We are grateful for their quick action and commitment to keeping our students safe,” said Superintendent Cindy Marten