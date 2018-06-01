× Pendleton helicopter makes emergency landing in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO – A military helicopter made an emergency landing at the Fallbrook airport Friday morning, according to an airport official.

Fallbrook Flight Academy’s Greg Boylan told FOX 5 the copter from Camp Pendleton landed on a ramp at Fallbrook Airpark at 2155 S. Mission Road. It landed in an area where planes park.

The helicopter lost oil pressure, according to Boylan.

It was unknown where the helicopter was heading before making the emergency landing.

FOX 5 has reached out to Camp Pendleton officials for more details.

33.355324 -117.251431