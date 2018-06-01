× No one injured in hard landing at Ramona Airport

RAMONA, Calif. — The pilot of a light plane with a landing gear problem made a hard landing at Ramona Airport Friday, but nobody was hurt.

Part of the landing gear on the single-engine Cessna 210K collapsed when the aircraft was touching down at the East County airport shortly before 11:30 a.m., causing the plane to veer off the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Neither of the two people on board was injured,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The plane is registered to a New Mexico man, according to the federal agency.