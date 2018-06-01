Man stabbed, left ‘bleeding out’ in El Cajon, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - A man was stabbed several times and left "bleeding out" Friday morning in El Cajon, police said, prompting an attempted-homicide investigation that shut down a busy thoroughfare during the start of the morning commute.

A 911 caller alerted police to the attack at 1:57 a.m., hanging up the phone after only telling a dispatcher that an individual described as an acquaintance was "bleeding out," El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub said. '

"The dispatcher was able to determine the phone call came from the 800 block of North Mollison Avenue," Taub said. "When officers arrived they found an adult male who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times."

Paramedics from Heartland Fire & Rescue took the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant said.

El Cajon police officials tweeted a little before 5 a.m. that North Mollison Avenue would be closed between Broadway and Sandalwood Drive -- just north of Interstate 8 -- for an undetermined amount of time Friday morning.

Detectives were investigating the attempted slaying Friday morning, but nobody was in custody, Taub said. He reiterated that investigators were still processing the crime scene Friday morning, and motorists should avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was urged to call El Cajon police at (619) 579-3300 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at sdcrimestoppers.org.