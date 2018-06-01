🗳️ 2018 Primary Election Guide

Fire crews battle brush fire in North County

Posted 1:03 PM, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 01:08PM, June 1, 2018

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire crews responded to the scene of a roughly 3-acre brush fire on Deming Ranch Road near the Mesa Grande Reservation Friday.

Ground crews and a helicopter dropping flame retardant were seen battling the fire shortly before 1 p.m.

No homes are believed to be in danger.

Around 1:10 p.m., Cal Fire announced that the fire’s “forward rate of spread” had stopped, and that crews would remain on scene to mop up any hot spots.

