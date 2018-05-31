× The San Diego County Fair is finally here!

SAN DIEGO — The Del Mar Fairgrounds will once again transform into an extravaganza of food, shopping, rides, music and plenty of other forms of fun when the San Diego County Fair officially kicks off on Friday.

More than a million attendees — locals and tourists — will descend on the fairgrounds for the annual tradition. This year’s theme: “How Sweet It Is.”

Planning your visit? We’ve got you covered with all the basics:

Dates:

The fair opens at 4 p.m. Friday, June 1 and runs through July 4. The fairgrounds open starting at 11 a.m. most Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and open at 10 a.m. most Saturdays and Sundays. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can view a detailed schedule here.

Location:

Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

Admission:

Single-day tickets are $19 for adults, $12 for seniors and kids, and free for children ages 5 and younger.

Find your deal:

For a variety of ticket options — from simple, single-day admission to discount and VIP deals — visit the fair’s tickets page here.

Parking:

There are on and off-site options for parking, and plenty of them — plus the fair provides real-time, radio parking updates on AM 1680. Parking at the fairgrounds will cost $15 for general parking and $25 for preferred spots. Looking to save some money? Find more information on the off-site locations that offer free shuttles to the gates here.