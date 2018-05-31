Approved Senate would extend nightlife hours in select California cities

SAN DIEGO– The California State Senate approved a bill Wednesday that would allow select cities to extend their nightlife hours to 4 a.m.

Senate Bill 905 would enable bars, restaurants, and nightclubs to stay open through 4 a.m. Last call is currently 2 a.m.

San Francisco, Palm Springs, Long Beach, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Oakland were listed as the seven qualifying California cities.

Missing? San Diego.

The select seven cities will have room to adjust the bill if it’s approved by local governments, such as restricting extended hours to certain nights or select neighborhoods.

Uber, Lyft and the California Hotel & Lodging Association are just some of the dozens of businesses and organizations who support the bill.

SB 905 was led by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said in a tweet “Let’s move away from our one-size fits-all approach to nightlife.”

The Senate just passed my bill (#SB905) allowing, but not requiring, 7 CA cities to extend nightlife hours to 4 am. The cities are LA, San Francisco, Oakland, West Hollywood, Sacramento, Long Beach, & Palm Springs. Let’s move away from our one-size-fits-all approach to nightlife. pic.twitter.com/4Mz0AVfkUD — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 30, 2018

SB 905 would go into effect on January 1, 2021.