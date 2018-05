Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Get ready for treats that will tempt all of your senses as the San Diego County Fair kicks off Friday.

From the chocolate fountain, riding atop the Ferris wheel or enjoying the Fair's golden-ticket entertainment, your toughest decision will be choosing what to indulge in first.

FOX 5's Raoul Martinez took a bite out of Chicken Charlie's cotton candy ice cream sandwich, fried tri-tip steak and more during a preview of the fair Thursday.

