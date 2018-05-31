× Police arrest man suspected of threatening Torrey Pines High

SAN DIEGO — Police say they’ve arrested a 21-year-old man named Kevin Gregory Matlak in connection with a threat to Torrey Pines High School that cancelled classes Thursday.

San Diego Police Department Captain Daryl Hoover said they tracked down Matlak on the 3300 block of Fenelon Street in Point Loma around 1 p.m., after identifying him as the person suspected of threatening the school on social media.

Matlak is a former student. He was arrested without incident and booked into San Diego County Central Jail on a felony criminal threats charge.

Torrey Pines High School’s principal announced that classes would be cancelled due to the security threat early Thursday morning.

Principal Rob Coppo’s letter to parents stated, “Please keep your students home today 5/31/18.” He added all classes and school activities would be canceled after San Diego police alerted staff of a threat.

Here’s the letter sent to parents at 6:38 a.m. Thursday:

Dear Falcon Families, All classes and school-related activities are canceled today. Early this morning we received information from SDPD regarding a threat to Torrey Pines High School. The threat included weapons and came from a former student. SDPD is investigating and is working closely with our administration team and district representatives. While we do not have any other details regarding the threat, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the school. Please keep your students home today 5/31/18. We will continue to update you when we have additional information. – Rob Coppo, Principal, Torrey Pines High School

San Diego police received at least two tips from former students about the threat for the school located at 3710 Del Mar Heights Road Wednesday at 9:40 p.m.

#BreakingNews #TorreyPines High threat. Per #SDPD threat came from former student involving weapons, detectives said the tip on the threat came from at least 2 former students. — Fox 5 Sharon Chen (@sharonchenfox5) May 31, 2018

The threat was made on Instagram, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can submit the anonymous report on threats and other suspicious activity in schools by visiting studentsspeakingout.org. In February, a 14-year-old boy was questioned about a possible threat made to Torrey Pines High School.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore encourages students to report any possible threat. They can remain anonymous when they call 888-580-8477.