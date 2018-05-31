FOX 5 Morning News No. 1 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – KSWB-TV (FOX 5), Tribune Broadcasting’s San Diego television station, is pleased to announce FOX 5 Morning News is the #1 local morning news for 9-consecutive Nielsen Ratings Books from 6-7am (M-F) local morning news with Adults 25-54 & Adults 18-49 in the May 2018 Nielsen sweeps period*.

“Content remains king and FOX 5 Morning News continues to grow with engaging anchors and reporters delivering news to viewers and users on all platforms,” said FOX 5 VP/News Director Rich Goldner.

AM NEWS

FOX 5 Morning News is #1 from 6-7AM (M-F) for 9-consecutive Nielsen Ratings Books with Adults 25-54 & Adults 18-49, finishing May’18 with a 1.0 RTG with Adults 25-54 and a 0.9 RTG with Adults 18-49. Further, FOX 5 Morning News at 6AM grows year-to-year with Adults 25-54 (+25%) & Adults 18-49 (+29%).

Elsewhere in the morning, FOX 5 News is also #1 from 5-6AM (M-F) for 9-consecutive Nielsen Ratings Books with Adults 18-49, delivering a 0.5 RTG in May’18 and growing +150% year-to-year.

Also, from 7-9AM (M-F), FOX 5 Morning News is #1 with Adults 25-54 & Adults 18-49 for 2- consecutive May Sweeps, finishing May’18 with a 1.0 RTG with Adults 25-54 and a 0.7 RTG with Adults 18-49. PM NEWS

In the afternoon, FOX 5 ranks as the #1 news from 4-5PM (M-F) for 2-consecutive May Sweeps with Adults 25-54. In May’18, FOX 5 News at 4PM delivered a 0.6 RTG with Adults 25-54 and is up +20% year-to-year. FOX 5 is also the #1 news from 4-5PM (M-F) with Adults 18-49 (0.5 RTG) & Men 25-54 (0.7 RTG), growing year-to-year by +25% & +75%, respectively.

LATE NEWS