‘Keep your students home’: Classes at Torrey Pines High canceled due to threat

SAN DIEGO – Torrey Pines High principal announced in a letter that a security threat prompted classes to be canceled Thursday.

Principal Rob Coppo’s letter to parents stated “Please keep your students home today 5/31/18.” He added all classes and school activities would be canceled after San Diego police alerted staff of a threat.

Here’s the letter sent to parents at 6:38 a.m. Thursday:

Dear Falcon Families,

All classes and school related activities are canceled today.

Early this morning we received information from SDPD regarding a threat to Torrey Pines High School. The threat included weapons and came from a former student. SDPD is investigating and is working closely with our administration team and district representatives. While we do not have any other details regarding the threat, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the school. Please keep you students home today 5/31/18. We will continue to update you when we have additional information.

Rob Coppo, Principal, Torrey Pines High School

In February, a 14-year-old boy was questioned about a possible threat made to Torrey Pines High School.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore encourages students to report any possible threat. They can remain anonymous when they call 888-580-8477.