CA governor race: Travis Allen to focus on tax cuts

SAN DIEGO - Candidate Travis Allen appeared on the FOX 5 Morning News. He answered questions from FOX 5’s Raoul Martinez and Shally Zomorodi and outlined why he is running for governor and what he wants to accomplish.
