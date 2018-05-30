Hit-and-run suspect sought in Chollas View crash

SAN DIEGO – An SUV struck a pedestrian in a Chollas View crosswalk and its driver fled without stopping, police said Wednesday.

The alleged hit-and-run crash happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near 47th and Hartley streets, east of Interstate 805 and south of Market Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The victim, a 51-year-old man, was walking west across 47th Street in an “illuminated crosswalk” when he was hit by the southbound SUV.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, Buttle said. The suspect vehicle was described only as a black or silver SUV.

Traffic division investigators from the San Diego Police Department were investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the vehicle that fled was asked to call the traffic division at 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.