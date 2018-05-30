FOX 5/MLB All-Star Game Enter-To-Win Sweepstakes Official Rules

SPONSORS: KSWB/FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111

Supercuts, 7201 Metro Blvd., Edina, MN 55439

SWEEPSTAKES DATES: Begins Friday, June 1, 2018 at 05:00 p.m. PDT and ends Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. PDT (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

HOW TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. There are two ways to enter. (1) Enter online by clicking the appropriate link at http://www.fox5sandiego.com/contests. Complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name, e-mail address and telephone number. You must have a valid e-mail account to be eligible. (2) Visit any of the 56 Supercuts locations in San Diego County during the Sweepstakes Period. You will be asked if you would like to be entered in the Sweepstakes. You will have to provide all of the personal information described above, and the Supercuts location will enter you in the Sweepstakes based on that information. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the entrant. Limit one (1) entry per person/valid e-mail address, regardless of method of entry. Duplicate entries from any person or e-mail address will be disqualified. All information submitted online by entrants is subject to, and will be treated in a manner consistent with, MLB.com’s Terms of Use accessible at: http://www.mlb.com/mlb/official_info/about_mlb_com/terms_of_use.jsp and Privacy Policy accessible at: mlb.mlb.com/privacy and KSWB’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribunemedia.com.

Entries become the exclusive property of KSWB and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, delayed, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, data entry errors or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY: This sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. It is open only to legal residents of California who reside in San Diego County, who are age 18 or older as of June 1, 2018, and who have not won any other prize from FOX 5 since May 1, 2018. Employees of other media companies (including television, cable and radio), Sponsors and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the sweepstakes. Also ineligible are employees of any of the following, referred to below as “MLB Entities”: the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, the American and National Leagues of Professional Baseball Clubs, Major League Baseball Enterprises, Inc., Major League Baseball Properties, Inc., Major League Baseball Properties Canada Inc., MLB Network LLC, MLB Network Holdings, LLC, MLB Media Holdings, Inc., MLB Media Holdings, L.P., MLB Advanced Media, Inc. and MLB Advanced Media, L.P.; (ii) any of their respective present or future affiliates, and/or (iii) any of their respective present or future assigns or successors that are owned in substantial part and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Major League Baseball clubs.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION:

One (1) Prize will be awarded. The winner will be drawn on or about June 18, 2018. The winner will receive a 1-day/ 2-night trip for the Grand Prize winner and one (1) guest to Washington, DC for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard played on July 17, 2018 at Nationals Park (the “ 2018 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard “). The prize consists of round-trip coach-class air transportation between San Diego International Airport and Washington Reagan National Airport, two (2)-night standard double-occupancy hotel accommodations (one (1) room) at a hotel in Washington, DC determined by FOX 5 at its sole discretion, and two (2) tickets to the 2018 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Total Approximate Retail Value (“ ARV “) of the Prize = $4,500. Actual value of Prize will be based on actual airfare and lodgings costs. Any difference between the estimated and actual ARV (as determined by FOX 5 in its sole discretion) will not be awarded to the winner. Tickets are subject to all terms and conditions specified thereon. Seat locations at game shall be determined in the sole and absolute discretion of the applicable MLB Entity.

If KSWB is unable to speak to the winner by phone within 24 hours of Sponsor’s initial attempt to contact the winner (including winner’s failure to return a phone call or email message from KSWB), the originally selected winner will be disqualified, and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travel, meals, costs, expenses, gratuities or amenities not set forth explicitly above, are the sole responsibility of the winner and guest. Winner will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize.

Trip must be taken on dates specified by KSWB or the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsors’ discretion and time permitting, awarded to an alternate winner selected at random from all remaining entries, subject to verification and confirmation of eligibility. If the All-Star Game is canceled or postponed for any reason, only the travel portion of the Prize will be awarded and Sponsors, in their discretion, may substitute an item(s)/activity(s) of comparable or greater value as determined solely by KSWB. Travel arrangements will be made by KSWB. Air travel and lodgings provided will not be eligible for any awards/rewards program to which the winner and guest may belong. Prize winner and guest must travel together on the same itinerary. Sponsors will not be responsible if either the winner or guest is determined ineligible for U.S. air travel by any agency of the federal government. The Prize winner’s guest must be at least eighteen (18) years of age as of June 1, 2018, unless the guest is the child or legal ward of the Grand Prize winner. The All-Star Game date and time are determined in the sole discretion of the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, and are subject to change. The Grand Prize does not include tickets to any other game, event, amenity or exhibition during the 2018 MLB All-Star Week other than as specifically set forth herein. The terms and conditions of the tickets awarded as part of the Grand Prize will govern in the event a legal game, event or exhibition, as defined by Major League Baseball, is not played or held, as applicable, due to weather conditions, an act of God, and an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Grand Prize winner and guest agree to comply with all applicable ballpark and venue rules and regulations, rules and regulations relating to the use of Major League Baseball game, event and/or exhibition tickets and, in accordance therewith, agree not to act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with any intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at such game, event or exhibition. Sponsors and the applicable MLB Entities reserve the right to remove or to deny entry to the Grand Prize winner and/or his/her guest who engage(s) in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the game, event or exhibition. Sponsors will not be responsible for weather conditions, Acts of God, and acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, work stoppage, natural disaster or any other event or situation outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the game. Tickets awarded as part of the Grand Prize may not be resold or offered for resale or used for any commercial or promotional purpose whatsoever. Any such actual or attempted resale or commercial or promotional use may result in disqualification and Grand Prize forfeiture, in the sole discretion of Sponsors and/or the applicable MLB Entities, and may invalidate the license granted by the game, event or exhibition tickets

Major League Baseball trademarks, service marks and copyrights are proprietary to the MLB Entities. All rights reserved.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. The prize is not transferable, except at the sole discretion of KSWB. The prize is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of KSWB. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize.

THE WINNER WILL BE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THE PRIZE IN PERSON AT FOX 5, 7191 ENGINEER ROAD, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111, MONDAY  FRIDAY, BETWEEN 8:00 A.M. AND 5:00 P.M. (EXCLUDING HOLIDAYS). DEADLINE FOR PICKUP IS 10 DAYS FROM FIRST ATTEMPTED NOTIFICATION BY FOX 5.

The Winner and guest may be required to present valid government-issued identification and will be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release in person at FOX 5 by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner and guest do not fulfill these requirements, the prize may be forfeited and may be awarded to another entrant by random drawing, time permitting, in KSWB’s sole discretion.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: