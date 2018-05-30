El Cajon teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave

EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon Valley High School teacher was placed on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were made against her, school district officials announced.

In a release from the Grossmont Union High School District, board members said teacher Melissa Drake was placed on administrative leave starting May 16 as the district began investigating the claims. Officials added that local law enforcement has been notified of the accusations, and that the district is working cooperatively with them.

No details about the nature of the alleged misconduct were released.

“In the event of actual misconduct, the District takes appropriate disciplinary action up to and including dismissal,” district officials said in the announcement.

“The Grossmont Union High School District is committed to taking all steps necessary to support and protect our students, employees and school community. Because this investigation remains active, the District will refrain from additional comment about this matter at this time.”

El Cajon Valley High’s website lists Melissa Drake as a member of the English department.