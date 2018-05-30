Border agents find man hidden in shipment of wood shavings

SAN DIEGO – U.S. border officers discovered a man hidden in a shipment of wood shavings Tuesday at the Otay Mesa Cargo port of entry, authorities said.

The shipment from Mexico was inside a large trailer hauled by a 2009 Freightliner truck. A Customs and Border Protection officer referred the 43-year-old Mexican truck driver to secondary inspection. Officers scanned the trailer with an imaging system and saw something suspicious.

When they pulled the tarp off the load, they found an undocumented man hidden under the wood shavings.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.