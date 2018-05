× 2 homes hit by bullets in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating after two homes were hit by bullets in the Paradise Hills area.

Around 3:40 p.m., police received reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Lt. Jerry Mcmanus.

Officers are interviewing some persons of interest, Mcmanus said.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.