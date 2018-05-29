× Mail-in ballot deadline is Tuesday

SAN DIEGO – Tuesday is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election.

By state law, applications must be physically received by the Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., by 5 Tuesday afternoon. They cannot merely be postmarked on this date, according to the San Diego County registrar.

Prospective voters can find a registration form at sdvote.com or pick up an application at the registrar’s office. Finished applications can be emailed to rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Those who miss the mail-in ballot deadline can vote in person at the registrar’s office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The office will also be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 2-3 for weekend voting.