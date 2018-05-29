6 museums to offer free or discounted entry to low-income visitors

SAN DIEGO — Six San Diego-area museums announced Tuesday they will participate in Museums for All, a national initiative to provide free or reduced-price access low-income individuals and families.

The San Diego Natural History Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Museum of Making Music, New Children’s Museum, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum and San Diego History Center will each offer discounts through the program, which is intended to encourage those of all backgrounds to build strong museum habits.

“We are proud to participate in Museums for All for many reasons, chief among them being increased museum access,” said Judy Gradwohl, president and CEO of the Natural History Museum. “This program will help serve those who are interested in visiting but lack the financial means to do so.”

The program is active year-round with presentation of Electronic Benefit Transfer; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants and Children cards.

Discounts include free or $1 access for one to four people, depending on the facility. Specific discounts are available by calling the museum in question or visiting its website.

Museums for All started with children’s museums, but has expanded to all types of museums. The program has facilitated more than 1 million visits, according to Laura Huerta Migus, Association of Children’s Museums executive director.

“It’s inspiring to see so many museums join Museums for All as part of a unified community effort led by local institutions — like this group of six San Diego museums committed to access and equity,” Migus said.