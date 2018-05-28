× Suspects involved in wrong-way crash taken into custody after pursuit

EL CAJON, Calif. — A police pursuit involving a wrong-way driver ended in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning.

An officer with the El Cajon Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound I-8 near Mollison Avenue.

The vehicle failed to stop and a brief pursuit began when the suspect exited the freeway from Main Street, said police.

Police stopped chasing the vehicle when he turned around and continued eastbound in the westbound lanes, Lt. Eric Taylor with El Cajon Police said. The suspect then came back westbound and exited again at West Main Street, where he struck a black SUV.

The man was taken into custody at the scene, Taylor said. Officers later were able to determine that his vehicle had been reported stolen out of Oceanside.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken to a hospital after he reported chest pain.

This is a developing story.