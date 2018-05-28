Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck outside crosswalk

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in San Marcos suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday near South Rancho Santa Fe Road and West San Marcos Boulevard, San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Cornelius Van Nieuwenhuyzen said.

The preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was westbound on West San Marcos Boulevard when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road, Van Nieuwenhuyzen said.

The pedestrian did not cross within a marked crosswalk, he said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and the vehicle’s driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, Van Nieuwenhuyzen said.