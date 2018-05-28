Man shot and killed by police near Tijuana River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- An officer-involved shooting in San Diego's Nestor neighborhood turned deadly Sunday night, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Hollister Street and Tocayo Avenue.

Witnesses who saw the victim before the shooting say they saw him acting erratically and kicking cars driving by.

Border Patrol agents attempted to get the situation under control before police were called.

San Diego Police officers used bean bag rounds and tased the victim, but he continued to charge at them causing officers to use deadly force.

The victim was described as a man in his 40s.

The intersection where the incident occurred is expected to remain closed for several hours Monday.

This is a developing story.