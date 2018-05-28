DUI arrests up this Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — Arrests for suspected drunk driving over the Memorial Day weekend were up from last year in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday at the conclusion of its three-day holiday enforcement period.

CHP officers arrested 72 people for drunk driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, an officer said.

Officers arrested 53 people throughout the county over the course of the enforcement period last year.

Statewide, the CHP arrested 941 people for suspected DUI violations over the holiday weekend, up from 818 in 2017.

There were 28 traffic fatalities reported by law enforcement agencies across the state during the period — up from 23 last year. One of the fatalities reported this year occurred when a woman apparently crashed her car into a pole in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood around 5 a.m. Sunday.