Cell phone video captures knife-wielding man killed by police

SAN DIEGO -- Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.

Police received a call at 10:52 p.m. Sunday about a man with a knife at Hollister Street and Tocayo Avenue who was walking back and forth into the street and into traffic, San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

"Upon arrival at the location, the first officer located the male, who was being contacted by Border Patrol agents," Dupree said. "The Border Patrol agents were flagged down by a citizen regarding the male. The male had a knife in his hand and did not comply with commands to drop the knife."

Additional San Diego police officers arrived at the scene and the officers as well the Border Patrol agents drew their weapons while repeatedly asking the man to drop the knife. They eventually used bean bags and tasers that were ineffective, he said, adding that additional commands to drop the knife were not heeded.

"The subject advanced on the officers with the knife pointed at them," he said. "Fearing for their safety, three officers fired their weapons at the male striking him numerous times."

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene and San Diego police homicide detectives were called to the scene and investigating the incident, he said.

The involved officers are a one-year veteran, a two-year veteran and a six-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, Dupree said.