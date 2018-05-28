Balloons spark explosion, rupture water line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A small explosion involving Mylar balloons ruptured a water line Monday afternoon in Chula Vista.

Around 3:15 p.m. near 5th Avenue and D Street, balloons struck a power line, causing an explosion that caused multiple water leaks, according to Chula Vista Fire Department Batallion Chief David Albright.

"Somewhere in the process, power lines and water lines crossed due to the way electricity works and we have multiple water leaks in the street -- one in the sidewalk and one in the water main on 5th Avenue near D Street," Albright said.

Water and power have been shut down to two houses and one apartment complex, according to Albright.

No one was injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.