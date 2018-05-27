× Thousands of flags placed at the graves of veterans

Marietta, Ga. (WGCL) — More than 1,400 people filled Marietta National Cemetery on Saturday morning to pay their respects to those who served.

“Makes me feel good doing it, like honoring the soldiers who have given their lives for our country,” said 10-year-old Evan Sheridan.

Scouts from organizations across the metro area met to place American flags at the grave sites of veterans.

The annual event provides scouts an opportunity to learn about the sacrifices made for our country.

“Understanding what Memorial Day is about, understanding the history of the area and the cemetery,” said Boy Scouts District Committee Cary Bradley.

The remains of more than 18,000 veterans from every single war our country has fought in are represented.

“It’s honoring the soldiers who fought for this country,” said 11-year-old Oliver Crowson.

With hundreds of scouts participating, it took just 30 minutes to outfit the cemetery in red, white and blue.

“The way I look at it, we as scouts pledged to do our duty to our country and when you’re an eight or a 10-year-old scout, there aren’t many ways that you can do your duty to your country and this is it right here,” said Bradley.

It’s why 13-year-old Quinn Robbins comes back ever year.

“It’s an amazing thing just to come and honor these people,” he said. “I look forward to it every time I can because it’s just an amazing thing to give back.

A Memorial Day service will be held at the cemetery on Monday.