Police plan to conduct pedestrian, bike safety operations

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers on patrol Sunday will focus on the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists in areas of the city where the most collisions have occurred, authorities said.

The operation will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in identified trouble spots and in the downtown area where officers will crackdown on drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders who violate traffic laws, San Diego police Officer Mark McCullogh said.

“The department has mapped out locations over the past three years where pedestrian and bicycle involved collisions have occurred along with the violations that led to those crashes,” McCullogh said.

Officers will watch for drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and other violations, he said. They will also watch for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers with the right of way.

The San Diego Police Department has investigated thousands of fatal and injury crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians over the past three years, McCullogh said.