Gas prices climb for third consecutive day in a row

SAN DIEGO– The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent for the third straight day Sunday and is now $3.761.

The average price is 2.5 cents more than one week ago, 12.6 cents higher than one month ago and 72.4 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 63.9 cents since the start of the year.

“Wholesale gas prices have retreated slightly from their 52-week high point reached on May 10, but so far that hasn’t been enough to push down prices at the pump,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.