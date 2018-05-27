Flight departing from San Diego to Tulsa diverted in Phoenix

SAN DIEGO — A Frontier Airlines flight out of San Diego was diverted to Phoenix due to reports of an unknown odor in the cabin Sunday.

Frontier Airlines flight 1764 left San Diego International Airport at 6:50 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at 9:50 a.m. However, after passengers reported an “odor that came through the plane and was then gone,” the flight diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Jake Van Hook.

The plane landed in Arizona without incident about an hour after takeoff from San Diego.

A similar incident happened just days ago.

At the gate, Phoenix Fire evaluated 17 passengers at their request, Van Hook said. One person, a 62-year-old man, was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the odor will be investigated by the airline, Van Hook said.

It’s the second Frontier flight in a week that’s been forced to land early due to an odor. Last Sunday, a flight from Tulsa to San Diego diverted to Albuquerque after a chemical smell was reported.