LEMON GROVE — Heartland Fire-Rescue crews are battling a small brush fire in Lemon Grove early Sunday evening.

Heartland Fire said the blaze broke out in vegetation on the 1500 block of San Altos around 5 p.m.

The agency asked people to avoid the area for several hours while they work to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

